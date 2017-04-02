Maxwell AFB Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Year

by Lillie Dunn

Maxwell is celebrating the air force’s 70th Anniversary with their two-day Air Show and Open House, as part of the city of Montgomery’s All-American weekend.

You’ll have the chance to meet United States Air Force pilots and crew, they’ll also dedicate a statue to honor the American Pilots who flew in World War 1.

The Maxwell Air Show and Open House is April 8th and 9th. The opening ceremony is at 10:30 am with the Air Show starting at 11. The Air Show is free and open to the public.

Specific times for each act will not be listed due to variables such as weather, aircraft maintenance, etc. However the acts will perform in the following order on both Saturday and Sunday:



1. U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue Parachute Team

2. WWI Aviation, from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome; Fokker D-7

3. WWI Aviation; from Friends of Jenny/Dorian Walker; Curtiss JN-4H

4. Greg Shelton Solo; 450 Super Stearman

5. Jeremy Holt Acrobatics, Skybolt 540

6. Jerry Conley in world’s 1st single-engine jet fighter; DeHavilland Vampire

7. Tora Tora Tora!; T-6 & P-40

8. Greg Colyer’s Acemaker; T-33

9. B2 Spirit Flyby; 509th Bomber Wing, Whiteman AFB

10. Patrouille de France Aerial Demonstration Team; Apha Jet

11. Bill Stein Acrobatics; Edge 540

12. Close Air Support Demonstration; 187th Fighter Wing, Dannelly Field, AL; Alabama Air National Guard’s two F-16 Fighting Falcons, with Ground Convoy from Alabama National Guard

13. Cargo drop by the 908th Airlift Wing. Maxwell AFB; C-130 Hercules

14. Greg Shelton Wing Walker; 450 Super Stearman

15. Rob Holland Acrobatics; MXS-RH

16. Rocket Launch; Class 2 Rockets

17. United States Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Demonstration Team; F-16 Fighting Falcons