MPD Investigating Homicide of Montgomery Man

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the homicide of Abdul Smith, 43, of Montgomery after he sustained a fatal gunshot wound late Saturday afternoon, April 1.

At about 5:10 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Clover Hill Dr. after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Smith who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 652-2831.