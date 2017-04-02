Significant Severe Weather Threat Monday

by Ben Lang

The threat for severe weather has increased across central and south Alabama for Monday. The entire area is now under a moderate risk for severe weather, a 4/5 on the severe weather outlook issued by the SPC. It looks like storms will track through Mississippi overnight tonight, and begin to enter west Alabama by around 5 AM. There is also a possibility of isolated thunderstorms forming ahead of the advancing squall line Monday morning. These isolated cells could pose the greatest tornado threat. The main squall line will advance from west to east through the area from the morning to the late afternoon hours. The line itself will also pose a tornado threat due to a lot of shear in the atmosphere, in addition to potentially widespread damaging straight line winds.

It looks like this will be a quick-hitting event, with the last of the storms exiting east Alabama by 5pm. Calm weather expected for Monday night and Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 80s. Another potential for severe weather will impact us on Wednesday. This system will have to be monitored closely. Right now, it looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible for this event as well.

Finally, calmer and cooler weather is on the way for the late week. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s for Thursday through Saturday night. Looks like a warming trend is in store for the weekend, with highs near 80 again by Sunday afternoon.