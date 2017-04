A Brief Break From The Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Showers and thunderstorms winding down then gradual clearing. Expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs near 80°.