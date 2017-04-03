Dallas Co. Authorities Speak Out Against Gun Bill

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County authorities are speaking out against legislation under consideration by state law makers that would do away with the need to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

They say allowing any and everyone to carry a concealed weapon would put people’s safety at risk.

“Our legislators need to sit back and look at this real heavy, cause if we don’t we’re going to be in a bigger mess than what we are today,” said Sheriff Harris Huffman.

They say if the bill becomes law it will make it easier for convicted felons and people with mental illness to carry and conceal weapons.

“Its bad for public safety. Its bad for officer safety. Its just a bad, bad bill,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

The gun bill recently passed out of a senate committee and could come to the floor of the senate some time soon.