Fans React to NCAA Championship

by Ellis Eskew

As the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship gets underway Monday night between North Carolina and Gonzaga, fans seem to have a favorite and it was for different reasons.

“Carolina, of course. I’m a Tarheel fan for life. From North Carolina, so that’s my team, always has been,” said CJ Jones.

“I’m going with the Tarheels. I’m a Michael Jordan fan, so I’ve gotta be a UNC Tarheels fan. But I think Gonzaga is probably going to give them a good fight. I think Carolina will pull it out in the end,” said Antonio Holley.

James Wright tells us he is pulling for “North Carolina Tarheels. Fraternity brother is on the team, gotta support them.”

Although some are pulling for Gonzaga, they aren’t sure if the Bulldogs can pull it off.

“I think UNC will win. But I am pulling for Gonzaga. Well, North Carolina they have been good, they’ve got the history behind them, great coach, Gonzaga something new to them. I just think North Carolina will do it,” said Ray King.