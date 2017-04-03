More Storms Midweek !

by Shane Butler

Our weather will be rather active this week. Another round of storms move through here Wednesday and then it cools down quite a bit later in the week. We get to enjoy a sunny and warm Tuesday. Abundant sunshine will send temps into the mid 80s. We are back into a stormy scenario midweek. A round of showers and t-storms head into the region Wednesday. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe. It is the spring storm season so we have storm producing damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and tornadoes. Once the storm system passes, we cool down significantly late week. A much cooler air mass settles over the deep south and temps cool into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. We may even have upper 30s in spots Saturday morning. The cool dry air will set us up for some delightful weather over the upcoming weekend. It should be perfect for the Maxwell Air Force Base Air Show.