Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

by Rashad Snell

On Saturday, April 1, a crash involving two vehicles at 6:50 p.m., claimed the life of an Opp man.

Larry Hudson, 59, was critically injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson he was operating struck a black or dark blue four-door pick-up truck that left the scene. Hudson, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan where he later died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on Covington County 40 two miles south of Kinston.

Alabama State Troopers are asking if anyone has information about this crash to contact the Dothan Post at 334-983-4587. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.