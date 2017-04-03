NCAA Hoop Stars Declare for NBA Draft; Next Step is Draft Combine

by Rashad Snell

JAYSON TATUM

Jayson Tatum is leaving Duke after his freshman season to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Tatum’s expected decision Wednesday in a Twitter post. Team spokesman Cory Walton says Tatum plans to hire an agent, which means he won’t have the option to return to his college team.

Tatum was second on the team in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (7.3). He scored in double figures in all but three games, and scored at least 15 in his last six.

He’s the 10th Duke player to turn pro after his freshman year, and the eighth since 2011 – a run that started with Kyrie Irving. The Blue Devils have had at least one one-and-done player on the roster in each of the past four seasons.

___

DWAYNE BACON

Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard announced his decision on Wednesday. He led the Seminoles in scoring the past two years, averaging 17.2 points per game this season. He was a second-team, All-ACC selection.

Bacon scored in double figures in 35 straight games during his freshmen and sophomore seasons, which is tied for ninth longest in school history. He worked on his perimeter shooting last summer, but was 5 of 33 on 3-pointers in his last seven games.

Bacon has been projected to be drafted anywhere from a late first-round to middle second-round pick.

He helped Florida State (26-9) reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The Seminoles advanced to the second round before a 91-66 loss to Xavier.

___

IVAN RABB

California star Ivan Rabb will declare for the NBA draft, a move that has been expected since the season began.

The sophomore star announced his decision Wednesday through the school. He says, “After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the NBA draft.”

While Rabb says the timing is right to turn his attention to a professional career, he plans to finish school eventually – a promise he made to himself and his mother.

____

HARRY GILES

Duke forward Harry Giles is entering the NBA draft following a freshman season that was slowed due to knee surgery.

Giles announced his decision Tuesday, and team spokesman Cory Walton says he plans to hire an agent. That means Giles won’t have the option to return for his sophomore year.

Giles arrived at Duke as one of the nation’s top recruits but had preseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove scar tissue from a previous injury. He missed the first 11 games and made only six starts, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 58 percent.

He joins Jayson Tatum as one-and-done players from the Duke team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament but lost to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

____

DENNIS SMITH JR.

North Carolina State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. is heading to the NBA.

The point guard declared for the draft during a Tuesday morning announcement on ESPN. The move was no surprise since Smith was considered a likely one-and-done prospect this season and is projected to be a potential top-five pick.

Smith was one of two players in Division I to post two triple-doubles. But the Wolfpack finished near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, a season that unraveled so completely that it ultimately cost coach Mark Gottfried his job.

Smith was named league freshman of the year as well as the ACC newcomer of the year by The Associated Press.

____

JONATHAN ISAAC

Florida State freshman Jonathan Isaac says he is entering the NBA draft, becoming the third Seminoles player since the season ended to leave early.

The 6-foot-10 forward made his announcement in a video on social media on Friday and also informed the school of his decision. Isaac did not say whether he intends to hire an agent, a move that would prevent him from returning to school. He is projected to be a lottery pick.

Isaac led the Seminoles in rebounding (7.8 per game) and was second in scoring (12.0 points) as he made the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-freshman team. He helped Florida State (26-9) receive an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2012 and advance to the second round.

Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes announced earlier this week that they are entering the draft.

____

LAURI MARKKANEN

Arizona freshman forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving early for the NBA and is expected to hire an agent.

Markkanen made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at the school attended by his father, Pekka, and Wildcats coach Sean Miller.

An athletic 7-footer from Finland, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press. He shot 49 percent from the floor and 42 percent from 3-point range while helping lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

With an ability to shoot from deep and score off the dribble, Markkanen has been projected as a top-10 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

______

DE’AARON FOX

Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, becoming the first of several Wildcats underclassmen who could leave after reaching the Elite Eight this season.

The 6-foot-3 guard is a possible NBA lottery pick and was expected to make this move. Fox said in a statement Monday he thinks “it’s time for me to live out my dream.”

He scored a career-high 39 points against UCLA in the South Regional semifinals, his next-to-last game with the Wildcats. Fox finished as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points and leading the team in assists.

He made The Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference first team and earned Most Valuable Player honors at last month’s SEC Tournament.

