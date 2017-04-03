Severe Weather Threat Decreasing This Morning

by Ben Lang

Our southeastern counties are still under an enhanced risk for severe weather, or a 3/5 on the severe weather outlook issued by the Storm Prediction center.

As we head through the remainder of the morning hours, the risk for severe storms will be decreasing as the line of storms track east. The primary threat with this will be damaging straight line winds, and tornado risk will be very low for the remainder of the morning and early afternoon. The hail threat also looks to be low. The storms will continue to track east rather quickly today, and it looks like they will be exiting our eastern counties by the early afternoon. Highs today will likely hold in the 70s due to Thunderstorm activity.

Tuesday will be a break in between storm systems. Look for highs to be in the mid 80s. Another storm system will impact the area on Wednesday, bringing another potential for severe weather to the area. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the next storm system, so its still to early to nail specifics. We will continue to monitor the potential for severe storms on Wednesday.

Cooler and calmer weather closes out the week. Highs will only be in the upper 60s for Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s from Thursday through Saturday night. A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend. A chance for rain or storms could return next Tuesday.