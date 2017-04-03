Weakened Trees Toppled in Storm

by Andrew James

Some people came home to toppled trees and damaged homes in Montgomery Monday after strong storms ripped through the River Region.

Becky Stehl’s home was damaged after a large tree branch landed on her home while her daughters were inside.

“She was upset on the phone,” Stehl explained, “she said mom I heard a really loud crash outside, I think one of the branches has come off the tree.”

Tree professionals at Arbor Pro came out to survey the damage and say the tree was rotting on the inside. They spent the day at many homes with similar damage.

“There are things you can do to safen up your yard, your property” explained owner Jeremy Wright, “and hopefully the next time a storm comes through, you can sleep a little bit easier.”

Wright says trees can be weaker now as another storm system approaches the area.