Alabama Lawmakers Vote to End Judicial Override

by Rashad Snell

Alabama lawmakers have voted to end the state’s one-of-a-kind practice of allowing judges to hand down death sentences despite a jury’s recommendation for life in prison.

Alabama is the only state that allows a judge to override a jury’s recommendation when sentencing capital murder cases.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the bill to end the practice by a 78-19 vote. It now moves to Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley for his signature.

Rep. Chris England, the bill’s sponsor, said juries should have the final say on death sentences.

According to the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative, Alabama judges since 1976 have overridden jury recommendations 112 times. In 101 of those cases, the judges gave a death sentence.

The legislation only affects future cases and not inmates now on death row.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)