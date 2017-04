Another Round of Strong to Severe Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds then a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms late; expect lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms; some storms maybe strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.