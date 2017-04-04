EMA Officials Prepare for Severe Weather Threat

by Andrew James

Tuesday was a quiet day at the Montgomery County EMA Office as workers continue to prepare for potential severe weather Wednesday, but that could all change at a moment’s notice.

“Well it gets a little busy in here because we have all of the different agencies come in and make sure, they come in and coordinate with the rest of their departments,” explained Matt Barrett.

He’s keeping a close watch on the storms as they inch closer to the River Region.

Some people in the area are still recovering from damage caused by Monday’s wave of storms and Barrett says now is the time to make sure you have a safety plan in place.

“Make sure that everybody in your household knows that you need to get on the lowest floor of your house, in the center of your home,” he shared.