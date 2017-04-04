Golden Apple: Lynn Bender

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Selma City School System. In her 35th year of teaching kindergarten, Lynn Bender at Payne Elementary School, thinks teaching kindergartners offers the most rewards for many reasons.

Lynn Bender says, “I think with kindergarten, they are five years old and they are just starting to put everything together. I can see the greatest difference in a five year old from the beginning to the end of the year, and you can see the greatest growth, and I like that.”

Congratulations Ms. Bender!