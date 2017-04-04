Gov. Bentley’s Lawyer Seeks Changes to Impeachment Hearings

by Rashad Snell

Gov. Robert Bentley’s lawyer is urging an impeachment committee to allow full hearings and other procedures to give “fairness and due process” to the governor.

Attorney Ross Garber in a press conference Tuesday repeated concerns about the procedure proposed by the committee’s special counsel. Garner said their plan would resolve the matter “more quickly and in accordance with the law.”

Garber, among other things, is asking for the ability to cross-examine witnesses so committee members can size-up the evidence.

The House Judiciary Committee will recommend to the House of Representatives if Bentley should be impeached.

Special counsel Jack Sharman plans to kick off proceedings Friday with the release of a report.

Asked if he will go to court to force changes, Garber said he’s confident committee members will be fair.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)