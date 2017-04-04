Luverne Residents Clean Up Storm Damage; NWS Confirms Tornado

by Caitlyn Cline

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that an EF0 tornado touched down in the northern part of Crenshaw County during Monday’s severe weather. But the NWS is also saying that tornado formed out of a macroburst of straight line winds that measured between 70 and 90 mph. Officials with the NWS say that macroburst is to blame for much of the damage the county and city of Luverne suffered.

Officials with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency were in Luverne Tuesday to survey the damage and see if any residents qualified for help from the State Business Association. After the investigation, the State EMA’s research showed Luverne and Crenshaw County did not meet a minimum threshold of damage for that assistance.

The day after the storm was clear and sunny, not showing any signs of the severe weather that happened early in the week. But as Regina Laird watched her destroyed home being pushed into a pile by a bull dozer, she remembered the storm she went through.

“We flipped about two times before we stopped. And then… Basically we crawled out from under the walls… We were on the ceiling, on the ground. And the couches were on top of us,” she says.

Laird was in the home with her mother-in-law, two children, and her two dogs when the storm came and flipped her life – and her home – upside down.

“I opened my eyes one time and I was looking at the trailer flying around,” she says. “I mean, we were in the air, we weren’t on anything. And it was just, the roof, the floor, the roof. That’s the scariest moment of my life, I would say. I’ve never been through anything like that.”

Laird and her family came out of the ordeal with only a few scraps and bruises, but lost nearly everything. Her family set up a Go Fund Me account to help Laird get clothes and supplies for her two small children.

The Laird family, like the rest of Crenshaw County, spent Tuesday cleaning up homes and lawns, chopping up fallen trees, and trying to get power lines up and running before the severe weather threat headed to the area on Wednesday.