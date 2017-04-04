Montgomery Biscuits Opening Day Roster Announced

by Rashad Snell

Seven of the Tampa Bay Rays' Top 30 prospects will feature on the Montgomery Biscuits 2017 Opening Day Roster, which was announced by the Rays on Tuesday morning. Of the talented, young group that makes up nearly a quarter of Tampa Bay's top minor leaguers, the Rays number two prospect, Brent Honeywell, and number nine prospect, Justin Williams, highlight the club.

Ranked by MLB.com and Baseball America as the Rays’ second-best prospect, Honeywell, 22, split time with the Biscuits and High Class-A Charlotte where he made a combined 20 starts and went 7-3 with a 2.34 ERA overall last season. That impressive stat-line garnered the young right-hander the 2016 Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. Honeywell, a 2014 second round pick, has gained notoriety throughout the pros for his devastating screwball, and is one of the only pitchers left in baseball who still throws the quirky pitch.

Williams, 21, will start his campaign in the Capital City for the first time after also playing for High Class-A Charlotte and Montgomery last season. The outfielder was a .330 hitter with the Stone Crabs before making his Biscuit debut on July 18 . The young slugger showcased his incredible power upon his arrival at Riverwalk Stadium, homering three times in his first seven Double-A games, and knocking in a team season-high six runs against Pensacola on July 26 . Williams was first acquired by the Rays in the 2014 Jeremy Hellickson trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Joining Williams in the outfield will be three returners: Cade Gotta, Granden Goetzman, and Braxton Lee. Gotta was voted on to the end of season All-Star team, after being named the Southern League’s Best Hustler in 2016. Goetzman stole a team-high 24 bases last season, including four in an April game against Jacksonville, which tied a Biscuits team record, while Lee collected 11 outfield assists and 11 sacrifice hits, the second-most in team history.