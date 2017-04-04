Pike County Storm Prep

by Danielle Wallace

Tuesday’s warm temperatures could allow some people to let their guards down after Monday’s severe storm.

But county officials are warning them not to take tomorrow’s threat lightly.

“These storm conditions that we’ve experienced in the past can be deadly so our citizens need to take all precautions when it comes to threatening weather,” says Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas.

They say staying alert and prepared is key. It’s something the Pike County EMA continues to stress.

“Know where you’re going to take cover, have a plan prior to the storm. Have a plan of what you’re going to do for you and your family,” says Thomas.

If you’re not safe at home, the doors of Troy Parks and Rec will be open to anyone. Director Dan Smith says there has been a big increase in people taking advantage of the center during severe weather.

“The last major event one night, I believe in January possibly we has about 55 to 60 people.”

He says it’s important that everyone knows their safe place.

“People that live in mobile homes or any area especially or any area that they are not confident or safe in in that location we highly urge people to come to the recreation center,” says Smith.

The recreation center opens as a shelter Wednesday at 5 am. Smith says the center will stay open as needed.