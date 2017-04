School & Business Closings for Wednesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The threat of severe weather has prompted some closings for Wednesday. Here is the latest list:

Alexander City Schools – closed

Coosa County Schools – closed

Elmore County Schools – closed

Tallapoosa County Schools – closed

Tallassee City Schools – closed

Troy City Schools – closed

Wallace Community College Selma – closed

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest closings and your updated weather forecast.