Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

by Shane Butler

We have a severe storm event setting up for our area Wednesday. Everyone will need to stay weather aware throughout the morning,midday, and evening hours. This event will contain several rounds of storms passing through the region. Storms that do develop will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and long track tornadoes. Go through your severe weather safety plan tonight so you and your family will be prepared for this event. We return to a calmer weather pattern Thursday and it continues into the upcoming weekend. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail for several days. The air mass will be much cooler. Morning lows will hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday and Saturday. A nice warming trend kicks in Saturday afternoon and temps reach the 80s by Sunday afternoon.