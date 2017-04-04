Three Arrested, Two Hurt, One Wanted after Selma Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Three teenage suspects are behind bars and one is still at large after a shooting in Selma that left two people hurt.

Eighteen year old Juwan Howard — 16 year old Marquis Leshore — and a 14 year old teen — have each been arrested on charges that include multiple counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say they opened fire on another vehicle while they were driving on the Cecil Jackson Bypass Sunday evening.

“People could have crashed and killed themselves, could have killed some other folks,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“That was just a dangerous situation and thankfully most of them are in custody right now.”

Authorities are still looking for Delronn Maynard.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call West Alabama Crimestoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.