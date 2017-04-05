Bill Requiring Sonogram Description Before Abortion Delayed

by Rashad Snell

Alabama lawmakers delayed a vote on a bill requiring women seeking abortions to get a sonogram two days before the procedure and hear a detailed description of the embryo or fetus.

The Senate Health Committee postponed the measure on Wednesday.

Tuscaloosa Republican Sen. Gerald Allen’s legislation would mandate abortion providers display the sonogram and provide a copy of the image if requested.

A similar bill in Indiana was blocked by a federal judge last week on the grounds that it creates a “clearly undue” burden on women. A federal appeals court in 2014 blocked a similar North Carolina ultrasound law.

A press release from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama says they will file a legal challenge if the bill is enacted.

