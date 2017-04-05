Ethics Commission Expected to Hear Gov. Bentley Case

by Lillie Dunn

The Alabama Ethics Commission could weigh in soon on whether there’s reason to believe Gov. Robert Bentley broke state law in a scandal that has engulfed him for a year.

The commission is expected to go behind closed doors Wednesday to consider the matter.

The 74-year-old governor admitted personal mistakes after recorded phone calls surfaced of him making sexually charged remarks to a female aide. However, he maintains he did nothing illegal.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed an ethics complaint against Bentley accusing him of using state resources to pursue a relationship with the aide.

The commission functions similarly to a grand jury and will decide if there is probable cause that Bentley broke the ethics law. The commission could vote to refer the matter for possible prosecution.

