Pike County Officials Warn of Severe Weather Threat

by Danielle Wallace

Pike County’s tornado watch has been extended until 9 pm Wednesday.

“There’s not much change with the forecast for the afternoon. there is still the potential for the long track stronger tornados,” says Pike County EMA Director Jeanna Barnes.

Pike County EMA officials have been hard at work updating residents on conditions.

“We started at about two-thirty this morning with the the first round of storms,” says Barnes.

The biggest reminder? Not to rely on sirens, in the event of a tornado.

“You need to have multiple methods of receiving alerts. we recommend the weather radio and then weather apps that are available,” says Barnes.

It’s something officials are reminding people due to issues with sirens in the past.

“We just want to make sure that folks use extreme caution, don’t think that everything is over just yet,” says Barnes.

If you are in need of shelter while Pike County is under a tornado watch until 9pm, the doors of the Troy Parks and Recreation are open for those in need of a safe shelter