Safe Place Locations in Elmore County

Posted:

by Claire Jacobs

Elmore County authorities have released a list of safe places in the county that will be open to residents once a tornado watch has been issued.

Those locations include:
Deatsville Fire Department – 6930 AL Hwy 143, Deatsville
Shoal Creek Baptist Church – 13214 Holtville Road, Deatsville
St. James Family Worship – 1005 Nobles Road, Wetumpka
First Presbyterian of Wetumpka – 100 W. Bridge Street, Wetumpka
Old County Courthouse – 100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka
Wetumpka Police Department – 208 Marshall Street, Wetumpka
Town of Eclectic First Baptist – 290 1st Avenue, Eclectic
Town of Eclectic Courtroom – 145 Main Street, Eclectic
Tallassee City Hall – 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee
Tallassee Police Department – 213 Barnett Blvd, Tallassee
Town of Elmore Fire Department – 363 Fitzpatrick Road, Elmore
Town of Elmore Penny Parkway – 212 Penny Parkway, Elmore
Town of Elmore Highway 143 – 1245 Highway 143, Elmore
Millbrook Baptist Church – 3421 Brown’s Road, Millbrook

Elmore County officials say those safe place locations will only be opened once a Tornado Watch has been issued. Please refer to the Safer Places map on the Elmore County EMA website at www.elmorecoema.com to find the closest one.

