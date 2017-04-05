Severe Storms Hit Lower Peachtree Area in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

A tree falls on a mobile home in Wilcox County causing significant damage.

A family of four was at home when it happened and they say they’re blessed that no one was hurt.

EMA Director Melissa Dove says severe storms rolled through the county Wednesday morning packing strong winds, heavy rain, dangerous lightning and hail.

“Well, it makes your heart hurt because you’re so afraid that someone is going to get hurt during an episode like this and this severe weather.”

And someone nearly did.

Telvin Mobley said he got out of bed and out of his room just before the tree located behind their trailer came crashing down through the ceiling of his room.

“I heard it thundering and I heard hail,” he said.

“It started hailing and that’s what got me up out my bed and I came to the door with my stepfather to see what was going on,” said Mobley.

Dove says no other property damage and no injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.