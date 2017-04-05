Severe Threat Shifts East

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to shift eastward. Some storms will still be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Expect temperatures to begin to cool down from the 70s into the 50s.

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.