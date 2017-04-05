Storms depart then turning windy

Posted:

by Shane Butler

The severe storm threat continues into the evening hours. Storms that do develop will be capable of hail, lightning, and strong winds. A tornado can’t be ruled out but it is becoming less likely at this point. A cold front passes through the area later tonight. We will notice gusty northwest winds behind the front. Winds of 10-20 mph with gust up to 25mph will be possible through Thursday. A return to sunny and calmer conditions Friday and continuing through the weekend. It will be cooler but we will all see lots of sunshine well into next week.

Related Posts

Severe Threat Shifts East
Strong/Severe Storms Today
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
Another Round of Strong to Severe Storms