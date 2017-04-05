Storms depart then turning windy

by Shane Butler

The severe storm threat continues into the evening hours. Storms that do develop will be capable of hail, lightning, and strong winds. A tornado can’t be ruled out but it is becoming less likely at this point. A cold front passes through the area later tonight. We will notice gusty northwest winds behind the front. Winds of 10-20 mph with gust up to 25mph will be possible through Thursday. A return to sunny and calmer conditions Friday and continuing through the weekend. It will be cooler but we will all see lots of sunshine well into next week.