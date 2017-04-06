Alabama Governor Says He Has No Plans to Resign

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he has no intentions to resign his office.

Bentley made the statement Thursday after the Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said he should consider stepping down.

The governor says he is “looking forward to continuing to work on important issues facing the state.”

The state Ethics Commission on Wednesday found probable cause that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign finance laws. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin impeachment hearings next week. The committee will eventually recommend on whether Bentley should be impeached.

The 74-year-old Republican governor has struggled to shake off a scandal after recordings surfaced last year of him making suggestive remarks to a female aide before his divorce.

Bentley has admitted making personal mistakes but denied doing anything illegal or that would merit his removal from office.

