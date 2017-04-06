Ambassador Marc Grossman to Address Alabama World Affairs Council on April 11

by Lillie Dunn

Ambassador Marc Grossman, one of the country’s most distinguished and experienced diplomats, will present “Turkey, Europe and the United States” during a presentation of the Alabama World Affairs Council on April 11 at Troy University Montgomery.

The event, which is free for World Affairs Council members and $20 for non-members, will be held in the Gold Room in Whitley Hall at Troy University Montgomery, beginning with a 5:30 p.m. reception and a presentation to follow.

Grossman served as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the State Department’s third ranking official, until his retirement in 2005, after 29 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. Prior to his retirement, he obtained the highest rank of Career Ambassador and was awarded the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award.

As Under Secretary, he helped marshal diplomatic support for the international response to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He also managed U.S. policies in the Balkans and Colombia and promoted a key expansion of the NATO alliance.

As Assistant Secretary for European Affairs, he helped direct NATO’s military campaign in Kosovo and an earlier round of NATO expansion. Grossman was the US Ambassador to Turkey 1994 – 1997.

Grossman served as a vice chairman of The Cohen Group, a global business strategic consulting service with the objective of helping multinational clients explore opportunities overseas, from July 2005 to February 2011.

In February 2011, President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Grossman back to service as the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Grossman promoted the international effort to support Afghanistan by shaping major international meetings in Istanbul, Bonn, Chicago and Tokyo. He provided U.S. backing for an Afghan peace process designed to end 30 years of conflict and played an important part in restoring U.S. ties with Pakistan. He returned to The Cohen Group in February, 2013.

Grossman is chairman of the board of the Senior Living Foundation of the Foreign Service. He is a trustee of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, the UC Santa Barbara Foundation and Robert College of Istanbul. He is vice chair of the American Academy of Diplomacy.

In 2013, Grossman was Kissinger Senior Fellow at the Johnson Center for the Study of American Diplomacy at Yale University.

Raised in Los Angeles, Calif., Grossman has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The Alabama World Affairs Council sponsors lectures and programs on current and recent events of national and international interest throughout the year with the aim to increase individuals’ knowledge of world affairs and how they impact the United States. The Council also serves as a platform to showcase some of the world-class faculty at Maxwell Air Force Base’s Air University. The Council has partnered with Troy University, bringing all Council events to the University’s Montgomery Campus.

To register for the event, visit alwac.org/events or contact Dahdee Bullen at awacBullen@gmail.com (334-567-0953).