Calmer, Cooler, and Breezy Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Cooler and breezy today as an area of low pressure is helping create gradient winds behind the cold front. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 pm for winds of 25 to 40 mph due to this system. Winds calm down some by sunset but will remain at 5 to 10 mph through the evening until the upper low can move a little bit further away. Due the winds staying up we will not drop to much below 40 degrees across most of the area, but if the winds die off a touch earlier then we could see a few upper 30s in the northeast by sunrise Friday morning.

A much quieter pattern will be in place during the extended forecast period with dry conditions until Tuesday. On Friday, breezy northwest winds will continue due to the gradient between a surface high over the Central US with afternoon highs in the 60s. Then through the weekend temperatures begin to moderate as 70s and 80s return to the forecast. We are dry through the weekend and into next week.

