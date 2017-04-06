Chilly nights ahead

by Shane Butler

We are now in a cool and dry weather pattern until further notice. Sunny days and clear night will be the rule. Temps will be much cooler overnight with lows in the lower 40s through Saturday morning. We enter a nice warming trend Sunday and it continues through next week. The chance for any rain will be slim but we can’t rule out a few showers on Tuesday. Doesn’t look like any severe storm threat anytime soon, no worries there all next week. Hope you get out and enjoy the awesome weather over the weekend. Those hot and humid days of summer will be settling in here before you know it.