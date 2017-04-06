Fallen Tree Causes Major Damage in Yellow Bluff

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County woman is trying to pick up the pieces after Wednesday’s storm leaves her home with major damage.

Lula McLellan of Yellow Bluff says her home was nearly cut in half by a tree that fell on her home.

The tree was blown over by storms that swept through the area Wednesday.

She says she doesn’t know where she’ll get the money to have the tree removed or have her home repaired.

“Without some help I don’t know what’s going to happen from here,” she said.

McLellan says she lives on a fixed income and doesn’t have homeowner’s insurance.

Wilcox County EMA Director Melissa Dove is coordinating efforts to help have the tree removed.

She has also connected McLellan with officials at the local Red Cross.