Fans Cheer on Biscuits in Season Opener

by Ellis Eskew

Baseball is back with the Biscuits season opener Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Fans braved the cool, windy evening to see the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Biloxi Shuckers.

They also got another treat.

The Thunderbirds did a flyover. The team will perform in Saturday’s air show at Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Thunderbirds also signed autographs for fans after the game.

Fans say they couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“Especially when the did the flyover. So we can’t wait for the show this weekend. It should be great. Plus being opening night here at the biscuits… What more fun could you have?!” said Kitty Stough.

There was also a tribute tonight to the French Air Force Aerobatic Team that joined the Thunderbirds on the field.

Their national anthem was sung along with the U.S. national anthem.