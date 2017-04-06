Governor’s Lawyers Speak After Calls for Impeachment

by Andrew James

Governor Robert Bentley’s lawyers say the governor has no intentions of resigning after Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh said it was something he should consider. This comes after the ethics commission announced there is probable cause that the governor violated state ethics and campaign finance law.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers agrees that resignation might be the best idea.

“The ethics commission ruling yesterday was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I think if Bentley proceeds with fighting this now that it will be a burden on the state and him,” Flowers explained.

People in Montgomery have mixed opinions on the calls for resignation.

“If he’s not doing his job then sure,” shared Elaine Harris.

Others say they believe Governor Bentley has learned from the ordeal and that he deserves a second chance.