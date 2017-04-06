Greenville PD Arrest Man for Selling Stolen Property

by Rashad Snell

Greenville police received a tip of a man reportedly stealing property and traveling to Greenville to sell it. Police received information from a confidential informant that the property (utility trailers) was being sold in the Walmart parking lot.

Police arranged for their informant to tell suspect they wanted to buy something from him. Police met and arrested the man Wednesday afternoon.

Dexter Allen,26, from the Birmingham area was the suspect in the investigation.

Allen was armed at the time of arrest but police arrested him without incident. Allen is a previously convicted felon.

He is being held in the Butler County Jail and is facing multiple charges. His charges include felony possession of a firearm and selling stolen property.

No bond has been set yet, as other counties are still conducting investigations on him.

Greenville PD has only confirmed two cases of Allen selling stolen property in their jurisdiction so far. They are still investigation the trailer Allen brought to sell Wednesday to see if it’s stolen as well.

Check back Alabama News Network for more on this developing investigation.