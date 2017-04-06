Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Auburn Apartment Complex

by Lillie Dunn

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex.

Media outlets report that 21-year-old Kendrevious Deshaun Dumas turned himself in to Auburn police on Tuesday. Dumas is charged with murder in the death of Tyquavious D. Jackson of Birmingham.

Police say officers found Jackson lying outside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday night. He later died at the scene.

Police say Dumas was named a suspect after investigators discovered that an altercation between Dumas and the victim took place at the apartment complex before the shooting.

It’s unclear if Dumas has an attorney.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

