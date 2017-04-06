Man Faces Capital Murder Charge in Kordarrius Young Death

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the homicide of 25-year-old Kordarrius Young, whose body was discovered on March 30, after being reported missing on March 22.

MPD detectives charged Ja’Quarius Brooks, 19, of Montgomery with Capital Murder in connection with Young’s death.

Brooks was taken into custody Wednesday evening, April 5, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

Young was reported missing on March 22, and his body was located in the 800 block of Southlawn Drive on March 30. During the course of the investigation, Brooks was identified as a suspect. Further investigation indicated Young was fatally shot during the course of a robbery.

At this point in the investigation, no additional information is available for release.