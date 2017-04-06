Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Phenix City Man

by Lillie Dunn

A single-vehicle crash at 12:25 a.m. today, April 6, claimed the life of a Phenix City man.

Brandon John Woodard, 22, was killed when the 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in which he was a passenger left the roadway and struck a tree. Woodard, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, William Shannon Ferguson, 23, of Phenix City, is being treated for injuries. The crash occurred on Lee County 240 approximately seven miles west of Phenix City.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.