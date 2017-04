Sunny and Dry For The Remainder of The Week

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with high in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.