Troy Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 Shooting

by Danielle Wallace

A Troy man pleads guilty in a 2014 shooting that left a teen blind.

22-year-old Javon Pryor pleaded guilty for shooting Jacquerean Marshall in the head. The shooting caused Marshall to become blind at 17-years-old.

Pryor has been sentenced to a 10 year split sentence with a 3 year probation for first degree reckless assault. The mother of Jacquerean Marshall – Nena Williams says she is glad the case is over and forgives Pryor.

“God gave me peace from the time that I found out that it happened all the way until now, so if he can give me that, I can give javon forgiveness,” says Nena Williams.

Since the shooting, Marshall has graduated high school, attended the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. His mother says he has also mastered braille.