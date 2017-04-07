Air Show Brings Economic Boost to Capitol City

by Danielle Wallace

A weekend of thrills in the sky is on the way at the Maxwell Air Show. It’s bringing in people from across the country. People like these folks who came all the way from Las Vegas.

“It’s my first time in Alabama and I know my friend here, it’s his first time in Alabama so it should be an exciting experience,” says Mike Knapp.

For hotels, the airshow gives a boost in business. It’s something they have been waiting for all week.

“There’s a lot of last minute reservations that’s come in, a lot of that’s weather. There were a lot of people that were hesitant to make reservations earlier in the week because of the weather but obviously it’s cleared up and I think we have a beautiful weekend planned,” says Perry Grice of Renaissance Montgomery.

Restaurants are already reaping the rewards, serving plenty of customers.

“Going on a couple of hundred. It’s been really packed. They were waiting outside the door this morning,” Dexter Taggart of Dreamland Bar-B-Que.

For people visiting the Capitol City, they are hoping their stay is worthwhile.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the different types of aerobatics that’s going to happen-obviously the thunderbirds, the french team is here as well,” says Knapp.”

“It’s going to be a pretty cool place to be tomorrow, I don’t know much about it but I know there’s going to be a lot of airplanes and a lot of flying,” says Mindy Bennett.

The opening ceremony for this weekend’s show starts at 10:30 Saturday. Beginning at 11 am Saturday and Sunday, flying acts will take to the sky.