Alabama Board Plans Vote on Medical, Dental Tuition

by Lillie Dunn

Tuition costs could be going up for University of Alabama medical, dentistry and optometry students.

The Tuscaloosa News ( http://bit.ly/2nRQH62 ) reports that the University of Alabama System’s board of trustees meets Friday.

If board members approve the changes, they will become effective July 1 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama’s College of Community Health Sciences.

Dentistry students could see a 1.9 percent increase to nearly $27,000 for first and second-year students from Alabama. Tuition for non-residents would increase more than 3 percent to about $62,400.

Medical school tuition for Alabama residents would increase 3 percent to about $27,500 per year with no change to the $61,800 cost for nonresidents.

In-state optometry students could see a 1 percent increase to about $17,500 per year.

