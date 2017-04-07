Annual Calico Fort Arts & Crafts Fair This Weekend in Ft. Deposit

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 46th Annual Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Fair is this weekend in Fort Deposit.

Stained glass artisan Charles Adams of Troy never misses the annual Calico Fort Art and Craft Fair.

“They started it, I think in ’71. And I been coming every since. Its one of my favorite places to come. I just like Calico Fort,” said Adams.

The event is sponsored by the Fort Deposit Arts Council.

Coordinator Frieda Cross says the two-day event has more than 110 exhibitors with some coming from as far away as Indiana.

“Its just a fascinating thing. We’ve got so many people that are so talented. A lot of artists craftsman that they can take something from nothing and make something from it,” said Cross.

Cross says the arts and crafts fair is a family friendly event that has something for everyone.

“We have plenty of good food. We have plenty of things for the children to do, all sorts of jumps and inflatables and pony rides, a free petting zoo. Its just lots of fun.”

“This is going to be one of the best weekends we’ve had in a long time,” said Adams.

“I like the cool weather. The sun’s bright. Its not going to be too hot. So, it’s a perfect weekend for the art show.”