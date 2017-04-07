Biscuits Fall to Shuckers in Season Opener

by Rashad Snell

Right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell came out dicing and dealing from the get-go striking out two of his first three batters. He would go on to record a Biscuits Opening Day record-breaking 12 strikeouts, breaking the previous record of nine set by Jaime Schultz, but the Biscuits would still fall, 6-2, against Biloxi.

Through the first three innings neither team could scratch across a run, despite a Biloxi Shucker groundball single by Angel Ortega.

The top of the fourth was when the Shuckers got their offense going. Michael Reed would lead things off with a walk, followed by Victor Roach and Jacob Nottingham both being hit by a pitch in the inning to load the bases. Angel Ortega would drive in two runs with a soft line drive to right field, that would bring home Reed and Roache, before the inning ended on a pick-off play.

Both the fourth and fifth would see more Honeywell and Wilkerson dominance as both pitchers combined for five strikeouts and did not surrender a run, until the bottom of the sixth inning where the Biscuits finally broke through with back-to-back doubles by Justin Williams and Cade Gotta, to pull within one of the Shuckers, 2-1.

In the top of the eighth, Biloxi would erupt for four runs. Johnny Davis led things off with a single to right followed by a line drive single to left off the bat of Michael Reed. Johnny Davis would score by stealing home, the first by a Biscuits opponent since 2014, and Reed would score following an Andrew Velazquez throwing error. A Jacob Nottingham RBI-single in the same inning would put the game out of reach for Montgomery.