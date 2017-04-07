Gov. Robert Bentley Says He Won’t Resign

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was Live for a hastily-called announcement on the steps of the Alabama Capitol this morning as Gov. Robert Bentley said again he won’t resign even as his political troubles mount. The governor returned inside the Capitol without taking questions.

Today, the special counsel is expected to release a report that the Alabama House Judiciary Committee will consider as it holds hearings on the governor, which are scheduled to start Monday. That report is expected to be about 100 pages.

This week, lawmakers said they would move forward with impeachment hearings because of a sex scandal. Earlier this week, the state Ethics Commission found probable cause that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign finance laws, accusations Bentley denies. But during his announcement, Bentley told the people of Alabama he knew he had let them down.

Bentley has been engulfed in scandal since recordings surfaced in 2016 of him making suggestive remarks to his senior political adviser Rebekah Mason before his divorce from his wife of 50 years, Dianne Bentley. Bentley has acknowledged making personal mistakes but maintained he did nothing illegal or to merit his removal from office.

