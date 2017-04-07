House Judiciary Committee to Meet Monday Morning after Temporary Restraining Order is Granted

by Andrew James

Alabama lawmakers are filing an emergency appeal to the state Supreme Court in an effort to move forward with impeachment hearings against Gov. Robert Bentley.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones says the notice of appeal was filed Friday. The committee is seeking to overturn a judge’s order that halted impeachment hearings that has been set to begin Monday.

Jones says the committee will meet Monday to discuss the next steps.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin on Friday said he was temporarily blocking the hearings to give the governor more time to respond to the accusations against him.

Bentley has been engulfed in scandal since recordings surfaced in 2016 of him making suggestive remarks to a female aide before his divorce. Bentley has acknowledged making personal mistakes but maintained he did nothing illegal or to merit his removal from office.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)