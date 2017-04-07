Lawyers Back in Court on Impeachment Report

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s lawyers headed back to court after a new judge was assigned to hear his request to block impeachment proceedings.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul stepped aside from the case Friday.

Lawyers for Bentley and the Alabama lawmakers rushed back to the courthouse Friday afternoon for another proceeding before Circuit Judge Greg Griffin.

Bentley is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Friday’s scheduled release of a report compiled by the special counsel in the impeachment probe. The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled impeachment hearings to begin Monday.

The governor has been engulfed in scandal since recordings surfaced in 2016 of him making suggestive remarks to a female aide before his divorce.

Bentley said Friday that he had been humiliated. But he maintained he did nothing illegal and had no intentions of resigning.