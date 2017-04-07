MPD Investigating Fatal Crash

Posted:

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash after Jamari Timmons, 19, of Montgomery died from injuries he received in an April 2 single-vehicle crash. Timmons was pronounced dead on April 6 at Baptist

Medical Center South, where he had been receiving treatment since the crash. On Sunday, April 2, 2017, at about 9:30 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Selma Hwy at Lamar Road.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro was travelling westbound on Selma

Highway when it left the roadway and struck a metal guardrail. The driver, Timmons, was transported to a Baptist Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries that later proved fatal. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

MPD’s investigation is continuing and nothing additional is available for release at this time.

